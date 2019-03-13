2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Top Speed Will Be Limited to 180 MPH

Ford's most powerful Mustang ever, the 2020 Shelby GT500, looks to be a world-beater of all sorts on paper. A mountainous 700 horsepower produced by a new, supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 will supposedly rocket the muscle machine down the quarter-mile strip in under 11 seconds. On top of that, it'll have a trick seven-speed dual-clutch automatic perfect for getting the power down when you're hustling Hellcats and Camaro ZL1 drivers from a roll.

You'd better hope that run doesn't exceed 180 miles per hour, though, because Ford's placed an all-powerful speed limiter on the brutish 'Stang.

Hurrying the elephants out of the room: the Dodge Challenger Hellcat has a claimed top speed of 199 mph while the Camaro ZL1 nearly matches it at 198 mph. Not that this is all that relevant seeing as most will simply prowl city streets or the drag strip where you could never top out in the first place.