Here's What to Expect From Tomorrow's Tesla Model Y Reveal

Tesla will unveil its fifth production car, the Model Y, to the public on Thursday evening. The automaker has teased the upcoming vehicle for some time, building anticipation for an electrified version of a vehicle platform that America has an insatiable demand for: crossover SUVs. The wait will soon be over, so it's time to recap what we know ahead of tomorrow's launch, which Tesla will live stream on its website at 8:00 p.m. California time. Design and Specs The actual design of the Model Y is still under wraps; however, based on the teasers released by Tesla, we can make a reasonable assumption that the automaker will continue to use the same design language that it presently utilizes across its range. Tesla's newest offering will be built on the same platform as the Model 3 and will share about 75 percent of its components with the car. That doesn't mean that they will be one in the same, though. As an example, CEO Elon Musk confirmed early on that the Model Y will not feature the Model X's problem-ridden falcon wing doors.

The Model Y will fill the space that sits between the Model 3 and Model X—a small CUV which learns from the mistakes of both cars. Musk said to expect a vehicle which has about 10 percent more room than the Model 3 and slightly less range due to decreased aerodynamics. Pricing and Production Buyers interested in purchasing the Model Y will pay a higher premium than if they were purchasing the Model 3. Musk mentioned on Twitter to expect pricing to be around 10 percent higher than the Model 3, presumably due to increased sizing and the CUV tax as a whole. Preliminary figures point at $40,000 being the target for a Standard Range variant of the vehicle.