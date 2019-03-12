Volkswagen: Sorry, 400-Horsepower Golf R Ain't Gonna Happen
Volkswagen did its homework and found that customers wouldn't be nearly as willing to buy a more expensive Golf R, even one with way more power.
A Volkswagen official has confirmed that the next-generation (MK8 to some) Golf R hatchback will not feature a long-rumored power output of 400 horsepower.
Jost Capito, head of Volkswagen's R division, revealed in an interview that despite calls to escalate the model's power level, the automaker found that the changes necessary the bring to Golf R to 400 horsepower would make it unsellable to much of its existing customer base.
"We did research and customers don't want it," Capito told Top Gear. "They want around 300 horsepower and a price tag below €50,000 [EUR, or $56,500 USD]. To move up to 400 horsepower you lose 50 percent of the sales volume, and increase the cost of ownership."
As the Golf R's MSRP in the United States is $40,395, Capito's statements imply that building a Golf R capable of 400 horsepower from the factory could balloon its price by more than 40 percent, never mind the increased cost of ownership. This would put the model in direct contention with models such as the Mercedes-Benz CLA 45 AMG and Audi S4, which carry greater badge prestige at lower prices.
Between the seventh-generation Golf's age and the reports that an eighth-generation Golf concept was shown to insiders in December, the days between today and the launch of the inevitable eight-generation Golf R are numbered. If a statement from Volkswagen board member Jürgen Stackmann is anything to go by, it'll still be one heck of a hot hatch.
"The performance king will remain a Golf R, and the Golf 8 R is going to be fantastic," Stackmann told Top Gear.
Those infatuated with the Audi RS3 drivetrain supposedly hidden underneath alleged Golf R400 test mules earlier this decade needn't weep—the aftermarket is building that very spec of car for those with pockets deep enough. As the seventh-generation Golf won't be long for this world, there is only so much time to make a move for one of these Golf R(S3)s.
- RELATEDVolkswagen Kills Plan to Build a Hybrid Mk8 Golf GTI: ReportThe next-gen GTI is also said to come exclusively with five doors.READ NOW
- RELATEDVolkswagen Is '100 Percent Investigating' a New Pickup for the USIf VW builds a pickup for the US, don't just expect a rebadged Ford Ranger.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI: Better Than Ever Thanks to More Power and New PlatformThe new Jetta GLI packs gobs of performance goodies borrowed from the Golf GTI and R.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Ford Edge ST Review: No High-Riding Hot Hatch, But a Satisfying, Speedy SUV NonethelessThe new Edge ST is Ford's shot at putting some pep into its crossover lineup. Manage your expectations, and you'll find it a pretty satisfying ride.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Ford Focus ST: Europe-Only Hatch Gets Detuned RS Engine With 276 HPAmericans will miss out on more power, more tech, a wagon variant, an optional diesel engine, and a heck of a lot more fun.READ NOW