Tesla Semi Truck Diecast Model Will Make Your Trucking Dreams Come True for $250

Interested in buying a Tesla Semi but have absolutely no use for a truck that big? Tesla has you covered. A new diecast model has been added to the electric automaker's online store, allowing you to live out your short-haul trucking dreams without spending $150,000.

Tesla says that the diecast uses the same 3D CAD data used to manufacture the actual Semi. So while it might not be large enough to fit in, it still features every detail, curve, and surface of the real deal.

The diecast is crafted to be 1:24 scale, making it 11.5 inches long and 6.75 inches tall. This is asymmetric to other diecast models that Tesla offers, all of which are 1:18—meaning good luck towing your Model 3 diecast when you need to take it to the service station. Fortunately, this Mercedes-Benz Actros car hauler has you covered.