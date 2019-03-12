Trump's 2020 Budget Proposal Threatens to Kill EV Tax Credit

United States President Donald Trump has unveiled a new spending bill for 2020 which calls for the elimination of the $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicles.

The budget was unveiled on Monday and commented on by Russell Vought, the acting director of the Office of Management and Budget. Vought says that the budget identifies several federal programs which are "wasteful" and "inefficient," one being the federal tax credit for new electric vehicles.

Individuals who purchase a new electric vehicle from an eligible manufacturer can claim a tax credit of up to $7,500 on their federal tax return during the year in which the vehicle is purchased. This reduces their overall tax liability for owed income tax, but would not allot additional money to an individual should it surpass the amount owed.