Watch This Semi Dubbed 'Filthy' Disintegrate Tires With 4,000 Pound-Feet of Torque

It's no secret that tuned diesel engines can produce mountainous power and tow essentially anything that'll fit on a trailer. Even stock heavy-duty pickups produce 1,000 pound-feet of torque from the factory, so imagine what can be achieved with a modified semi in the right hands. Built by a man named Michael Lake who hails from Queensland, Australia, this Peterbilt named "Filthy" was created exclusively to drop jaws and perform unbeatable burnouts.

And that it does. Courtesy of a 28-liter Cummins engine force-fed by four turbochargers, the Bumblebee Yellow tractor-trailer has an output of 900 horsepower and 4,000 pound-feet of twist.