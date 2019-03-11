Porsche Unveils Modern 917 of Our Dreams to Celebrate Le Mans-Winner's 50th Birthday

Few race cars are as iconic and beloved as the Porsche 917, whose dominant run in sportscar racing brought Porsche its first overall Le Mans win. It scored its first victory in 1969, the year of its debut. The turbocharging technology developed for later 917s even made its way in altered form into the original 911 Turbo road car.

Now Porsche is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 917's debut at the Geneva Auto Show on March 12, 1969, with a collection of restored 917s as well as one very, very special concept car.

Meet the 917 concept study, complete with the same red and white Salzburg livery of the first 917 to win Le Mans. Porsche enlisted a small team of designers and engineers to envision what a modern-day 917 would look like, and this is the stunning result.

There are some clear nods to the present-day 918 in this study, too, although if you're wondering if that means another top-class Le Mans car is in the works, Porsche explicitly said in its release on the exhibit that this is just a concept.

We'll still have to wait and see if the company ultimately has any interest in the World Endurance Championship's new "hypercar" spec that's set to replace the current top LMP1 class. I'm for it, though, because I love seeing fast Porsches race at Le Mans.