Dog Tuxedos, Gold Teeth, Babe Ruth's Baseball: These Are the Weirdest Things Left in Ubers
"It's your Uber driver, you forgot your single Gucci flip flop in my back seat."
So you've had a few drinks and decide to Uber home (as a responsible person should do). You wake up the next morning in a hungover stupor, later than you should have, and realize that it was the sun beating in from the open curtains that woke you up and not the alarm on your cell phone. Oh, hell. It's missing. Again. You left it in the back seat of Uber you took last night, didn't you? You're not alone in that. Uber's latest lost-and-found index is full of commonalities that you hold with fellow ride sharers, and some that you definitely don't.
Most Commonly Lost
Let's start with the things that are most commonly left in an Uber. As one might expect, cell phones, wallets, and purses are among the top items sacrificed to the ride-sharing Gods. We are surprised to see vapes make the list, however.
- Phone
- Camera
- Wallet
- Keys
- Purse / Backpack
- Clothing
- Glasses
- Headphones
- Vape / E-cig
- ID / License
The Weird Stuff
Enough with normality. I know why you're really here; to see the oddities and weird things left with Uber drivers. Our select choices include a set of solid-gold grillz, some breast milk, and (of course) a single Gucci flip-flop.
Fortunately, Uber released data on the top 50 weirdest things left in a car, so we're certain that something on the list will tickle your fancy.
- 8 week old coffee-colored Chihuahua
- Black faux fur neck cuff in a size large
- A photo of a New Years kiss
- 6 chicken tenders from 7 Eleven
- A black and white tuxedo for a small dog
- Full set of 18k gold teeth
- Professional grade hula hoop
- Salmon head
- Medium sized medical marijuana pipe
- Birth certificate and social security card
- Star Wars skateboard
- Very important headband with peacock feathers
- A propane tank
- A tray of eggs
- White leather snakeskin Louboutin heels
- Lego championship wrestling belt
- A pack of hair and a brown brush shaped like a foot
- Ed Sheeran concert tank top
- Breast pump with breast milk
- Two packs of Italian sausage and a Thanksgiving ham
- A shopping cart
- Ancestry kit
- Lotion and beard oil
- Silver & peach colored Venetian masquerade mask
- Small handmade cat puppet
- Babe Ruth signed baseball
- White gold wedding band with diamonds
- McDonald’s visor and a large fries
- Harry Potter Magic Wand
- A special pizza costume
- A bird
- Red pouch with hammock inside that says “hang loose”
- Cheer skirt with a lion head
- Yeezy boost 350 butters
- A mannequin
- Two pieces of my ever-so-special white wedding cake
- A fog machine
- Japanese style mandolin
- Full fish tank with fish and water
- An Elvis cape with a few jewels on it
- One Gucci flip flop
- Red Lobster takeout
- Limited edition Chance the Rapper Starbucks gift card
- 5×7 prom picture of me and my husband
- 10 lbs pulled pork and 10 lbs pulled chicken
- Rose gold Kim Kardashian lumee case
- A piece of parchment paper with sap on it
- Deer antlers and a welding helmet
- My dirty laundry
- A small plush toy of a cat eating a pizza slice
Where and What
A few more interesting details come in the form of the most forgetful cities around the U.S. According to Uber, these cities have run up the highest list of lost items out of every area the company services:
- East Alabama
- Gallup, New Mexico
- Cookeville, Tennessee
- Mississippi Delta
- Boone, North Carolina
- Sioux City, Iowa
- South Georgia
- Mankato, Minnesota
- College Station, Texas
- Tallahassee, Florida
Most of the items were misplaced during late night hours during Saturday and Sunday, specifically from 11:00 PM until 1:00 AM. Additionally, riders reported more missing items on New Years and Halloween than any other day. We're not saying that these days and times are associated with inebriation, but if you're going out to drink, perhaps keep a short leash on your valuables.
Days of the Week
Of course, everyone's schedules are different. But there seems to be a certain primal connection to the things that people leave in their chauffeur's car and the days when they are left. Uber made the following connections between lost items and days of the week:
- People are most likely to forget watches on Monday
- People are most likely to forget headphones on Tuesday
- People are most likely to forget laptops on Wednesday
- People are most likely to forget books on Thursday
- People are most likely to forget passports on Friday
- People are most likely to forget phones on Saturday
- People are most likely to forget cakes on Sunday
IF you do end up losing something during your ride, Uber says that getting it back should be simple. Calling your driver is the easiest method of retrieval, however, if your phone itself is lost, the procedure can be done on a computer as well.
- RELATEDUber Will Not Face Criminal Charges After 2018 Self-Driving Death of Arizona WomanThe safety driver behind the wheel may still be charged if prosecutors deem her actions to be negligent.READ NOW
- RELATEDUber and Lyft Are Giving Massive Discounts as They Race to Go PublicBut will this make them more appealing to Wall Street investors? Maybe. Maybe not.READ NOW
- RELATEDArizona City Faces $10M Legal Claim Over Uber Self-Driving Car FatalityThe lawsuit claims the city encouraged people to jaywalk by paving a median.READ NOW
- RELATEDUber Sues New York City to Overturn Cap on New Ride-Hailing VehiclesUber calls the new regulation that aims to limit the number of new drivers a 'ban first, study later' approach.READ NOW
- RELATEDUber Lost $1.8 Billion in 2018 Despite Record Ride-Hailing, Food-Delivery GainsThat's bad news for the company as it heads toward an initial public offering.READ NOW