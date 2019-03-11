Dog Tuxedos, Gold Teeth, Babe Ruth's Baseball: These Are the Weirdest Things Left in Ubers

So you've had a few drinks and decide to Uber home (as a responsible person should do). You wake up the next morning in a hungover stupor, later than you should have, and realize that it was the sun beating in from the open curtains that woke you up and not the alarm on your cell phone. Oh, hell. It's missing. Again. You left it in the back seat of Uber you took last night, didn't you? You're not alone in that. Uber's latest lost-and-found index is full of commonalities that you hold with fellow ride sharers, and some that you definitely don't.

Most Commonly Lost

Let's start with the things that are most commonly left in an Uber. As one might expect, cell phones, wallets, and purses are among the top items sacrificed to the ride-sharing Gods. We are surprised to see vapes make the list, however.

Phone Camera Wallet Keys Purse / Backpack Clothing Glasses Headphones Vape / E-cig ID / License

The Weird Stuff

Enough with normality. I know why you're really here; to see the oddities and weird things left with Uber drivers. Our select choices include a set of solid-gold grillz, some breast milk, and (of course) a single Gucci flip-flop.

Fortunately, Uber released data on the top 50 weirdest things left in a car, so we're certain that something on the list will tickle your fancy.

8 week old coffee-colored Chihuahua Black faux fur neck cuff in a size large A photo of a New Years kiss 6 chicken tenders from 7 Eleven A black and white tuxedo for a small dog Full set of 18k gold teeth Professional grade hula hoop Salmon head Medium sized medical marijuana pipe Birth certificate and social security card Star Wars skateboard Very important headband with peacock feathers A propane tank A tray of eggs White leather snakeskin Louboutin heels Lego championship wrestling belt A pack of hair and a brown brush shaped like a foot Ed Sheeran concert tank top Breast pump with breast milk Two packs of Italian sausage and a Thanksgiving ham A shopping cart Ancestry kit Lotion and beard oil Silver & peach colored Venetian masquerade mask Small handmade cat puppet Babe Ruth signed baseball White gold wedding band with diamonds McDonald’s visor and a large fries Harry Potter Magic Wand A special pizza costume A bird Red pouch with hammock inside that says “hang loose” Cheer skirt with a lion head Yeezy boost 350 butters A mannequin Two pieces of my ever-so-special white wedding cake A fog machine Japanese style mandolin Full fish tank with fish and water An Elvis cape with a few jewels on it One Gucci flip flop Red Lobster takeout Limited edition Chance the Rapper Starbucks gift card 5×7 prom picture of me and my husband 10 lbs pulled pork and 10 lbs pulled chicken Rose gold Kim Kardashian lumee case A piece of parchment paper with sap on it Deer antlers and a welding helmet My dirty laundry A small plush toy of a cat eating a pizza slice

Where and What

A few more interesting details come in the form of the most forgetful cities around the U.S. According to Uber, these cities have run up the highest list of lost items out of every area the company services:

East Alabama Gallup, New Mexico Cookeville, Tennessee Mississippi Delta Boone, North Carolina Sioux City, Iowa South Georgia Mankato, Minnesota College Station, Texas Tallahassee, Florida

Most of the items were misplaced during late night hours during Saturday and Sunday, specifically from 11:00 PM until 1:00 AM. Additionally, riders reported more missing items on New Years and Halloween than any other day. We're not saying that these days and times are associated with inebriation, but if you're going out to drink, perhaps keep a short leash on your valuables.

Days of the Week

Of course, everyone's schedules are different. But there seems to be a certain primal connection to the things that people leave in their chauffeur's car and the days when they are left. Uber made the following connections between lost items and days of the week:

People are most likely to forget watches on Monday

on People are most likely to forget headphones on Tuesday

on People are most likely to forget laptops on Wednesday

on People are most likely to forget books on Thursday

on People are most likely to forget passports on Friday

on People are most likely to forget phones on Saturday

on People are most likely to forget cakes on Sunday

IF you do end up losing something during your ride, Uber says that getting it back should be simple. Calling your driver is the easiest method of retrieval, however, if your phone itself is lost, the procedure can be done on a computer as well.