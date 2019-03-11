Dog Tuxedos, Gold Teeth, Babe Ruth's Baseball: These Are the Weirdest Things Left in Ubers

"It's your Uber driver, you forgot your single Gucci flip flop in my back seat."

By Rob Stumpf
Hemant Mishra/Mint

So you've had a few drinks and decide to Uber home (as a responsible person should do). You wake up the next morning in a hungover stupor, later than you should have, and realize that it was the sun beating in from the open curtains that woke you up and not the alarm on your cell phone. Oh, hell. It's missing. Again. You left it in the back seat of Uber you took last night, didn't you? You're not alone in that. Uber's latest lost-and-found index is full of commonalities that you hold with fellow ride sharers, and some that you definitely don't.

Most Commonly Lost

Let's start with the things that are most commonly left in an Uber. As one might expect, cell phones, wallets, and purses are among the top items sacrificed to the ride-sharing Gods. We are surprised to see vapes make the list, however.

  1. Phone
  2. Camera
  3. Wallet
  4. Keys
  5. Purse / Backpack
  6. Clothing
  7. Glasses
  8. Headphones
  9. Vape / E-cig
  10. ID / License

The Weird Stuff

Enough with normality. I know why you're really here; to see the oddities and weird things left with Uber drivers. Our select choices include a set of solid-gold grillz, some breast milk, and (of course) a single Gucci flip-flop.

Fortunately, Uber released data on the top 50 weirdest things left in a car, so we're certain that something on the list will tickle your fancy.

  1. 8 week old coffee-colored Chihuahua
  2. Black faux fur neck cuff in a size large
  3. A photo of a New Years kiss
  4. 6 chicken tenders from 7 Eleven
  5. A black and white tuxedo for a small dog
  6. Full set of 18k gold teeth
  7. Professional grade hula hoop
  8. Salmon head
  9. Medium sized medical marijuana pipe
  10. Birth certificate and social security card
  11. Star Wars skateboard
  12. Very important headband with peacock feathers
  13. A propane tank
  14. A tray of eggs
  15. White leather snakeskin Louboutin heels
  16. Lego championship wrestling belt
  17. A pack of hair and a brown brush shaped like a foot
  18. Ed Sheeran concert tank top
  19. Breast pump with breast milk
  20. Two packs of Italian sausage and a Thanksgiving ham
  21. A shopping cart
  22. Ancestry kit
  23. Lotion and beard oil
  24. Silver & peach colored Venetian masquerade mask
  25. Small handmade cat puppet
  26. Babe Ruth signed baseball
  27. White gold wedding band with diamonds
  28. McDonald’s visor and a large fries
  29. Harry Potter Magic Wand
  30. A special pizza costume
  31. A bird
  32. Red pouch with hammock inside that says “hang loose”
  33. Cheer skirt with a lion head
  34. Yeezy boost 350 butters
  35. A mannequin
  36. Two pieces of my ever-so-special white wedding cake
  37. A fog machine
  38. Japanese style mandolin
  39. Full fish tank with fish and water
  40. An Elvis cape with a few jewels on it
  41. One Gucci flip flop
  42. Red Lobster takeout
  43. Limited edition Chance the Rapper Starbucks gift card
  44. 5×7 prom picture of me and my husband
  45. 10 lbs pulled pork and 10 lbs pulled chicken
  46. Rose gold Kim Kardashian lumee case
  47. A piece of parchment paper with sap on it
  48. Deer antlers and a welding helmet
  49. My dirty laundry
  50. A small plush toy of a cat eating a pizza slice

Where and What

A few more interesting details come in the form of the most forgetful cities around the U.S. According to Uber, these cities have run up the highest list of lost items out of every area the company services:

  1. East Alabama
  2. Gallup, New Mexico
  3. Cookeville, Tennessee
  4. Mississippi Delta
  5. Boone, North Carolina
  6. Sioux City, Iowa
  7. South Georgia
  8. Mankato, Minnesota
  9. College Station, Texas
  10. Tallahassee, Florida

Most of the items were misplaced during late night hours during Saturday and Sunday, specifically from 11:00 PM until 1:00 AM. Additionally, riders reported more missing items on New Years and Halloween than any other day. We're not saying that these days and times are associated with inebriation, but if you're going out to drink, perhaps keep a short leash on your valuables.

Days of the Week

Of course, everyone's schedules are different. But there seems to be a certain primal connection to the things that people leave in their chauffeur's car and the days when they are left. Uber made the following connections between lost items and days of the week:

  • People are most likely to forget watches on Monday
  • People are most likely to forget headphones on Tuesday
  • People are most likely to forget laptops on Wednesday
  • People are most likely to forget books on Thursday
  • People are most likely to forget passports on Friday
  • People are most likely to forget phones on Saturday
  • People are most likely to forget cakes on Sunday

IF you do end up losing something during your ride, Uber says that getting it back should be simple. Calling your driver is the easiest method of retrieval, however, if your phone itself is lost, the procedure can be done on a computer as well.

