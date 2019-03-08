Police Don't Have to Write Down Why They Pulled You Over, Indiana Supreme Court Rules

The next time you try to fight a traffic violation in court, don't think that you're guaranteed to get off scot-free if the cop who stopped you happens to have forgotten to jot down exactly what you allegedly did wrong. In a unanimous decision, the Indiana Supreme Court has ruled that police officers do not have a requirement to document any reasons for pulling over a motorist in a traffic stop.

According to The Times of Northwest Indiana, the Hoosier Supremes ruled 5-0 against Zachariah Marshall of West Lafayette, who was arrested on October 29, 2016 by Hebron Reserve Officer Sean Dolan on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated. Dolan had originally pulled Marshall over for speeding, but never issued a citation on that charge. Marshall argued that his DUI case ought to be tossed out, on account of the fact that Dolan hadn't recorded his speed and thus couldn't prove that he'd satisfied the reasonable standard for pulling the motorist over in the first place.

But the court found that, while official records showed that Dolan never wrote down Marshall's speed—the opinion stated that the officer "could not recall how fast Marshall was driving before the traffic stop," but that he was “100 percent sure the oncoming vehicle was speeding,” according to The Chicago Tribune—the officer had still satisfied the necessary standard in order to pull over the driver.

"We disagree with Marshall's premise that the Fourth Amendment requires that an officer provide a number for how fast a defendant was driving," Indiana Supreme Court Justice Christopher Goff said. "The reasonable suspicion standard does not demand such measures."