Porsche Taycan Already Has 20,000 Preorders, Is Set to Go on Sale by Year's End

When Porsche announced that the future of its brand relied on consumers adopting an all-electric vehicle, the Taycan, its customers had mixed reactions about the company abandoning its purist approach to the traditional gasoline-powered road car. However, according to the latest official reservation figures, Porsche has nothing to worry about.

More than 20,000 individuals from around the world have expressed interest in purchasing the Taycan, confirmed Porsche at the Geneva International Motor Show, all of which have put down a deposit of $2,500 to hold their spot on the waiting list.

Yet, consumers are doing so without even seeing the final version of the Taycan. Porsche says that it will not unveil the final tooling of its flagship EV until September, noting that the market launch of the Taycan will take place shortly thereafter, placing vehicles on the road before the end of 2019.