Elon Musk's Governmental Security Clearance in Question Over Pot Use: Report

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk's secret security clearance is under review by the Pentagon over the billionaire's pot use on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, reports Bloomberg. Musk reportedly recently refiled his SF-86 form, titled “Questionnaire for National Security Positions.” The questionnaire is required to be filed by any government employee or contractor who seeks any form of security clearance through the U.S. government, including those who renew expiring clearances. Musk in particular holds a secret-level clearance due to his close intertwinings as the CEO of SpaceX and the company's governmental contracts with NASA.

via U.S. OPM The SF-86 specifically asks about drug use over the past seven years, as well as its use while holding a security clearance.

A U.S. official reportedly presented Bloomberg with the news, which was later noted not to have a noticeable impact on the day-to-day operations at SpaceX by an employee. Meanwhile, the Department of Defense (DOD) says that it isn't abnormal to have such information reviewed and updated accordingly. “The Department of Defense is following its normal process when information which may affect an individual’s clearance eligibility is brought to our attention,” said the DOD in an email to Bloomberg. “For privacy and security reasons, we do not publicly discuss individual clearance status.”

via YouTube