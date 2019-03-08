This Video of a $3M Bugatti Chiron Destroyed by a Scorned Woman Is a Complete Fake

It seems the perfect viral video. A $3 million Bugatti Chiron done in by its owner's hubris and a vengeful girlfriend or wife, the word "CHEATER" spray painted on the side and a stiletto heel through the windshield. It's not every day you see one of the world's fastest cars, let alone in such a sorry state—and it's not today either, since the clip that's been spreading around social media this week is actually a very skillful fake.

Powered by an 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine generating 1,479 horsepower and 1,180 pound-feet of torque, the Chiron has a theoretical top speed of over 300 mph (currently limited to 261 mph due to tire restrictions). It's an elegant cruise missile, full of all the bespoke touches and technological dark magic you'd expect for a $3 million car.

But this video, which appears to have first popped up on Instagram on Wednesday, suggests it can't outrun the passionate anger of a woman scorned. The video shows the red Chiron parked in a nondescript back lot with the words "CHEATER," "FU," and "HAPPY?" scrawled on the extremely expensive paint job. Worse for wear is the windshield, which is cracked in multiple places and still bears the implement of destruction: a stiletto heel.