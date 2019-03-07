Confirmed: Mercedes-Benz Will Debut Electric Minivan at Frankfurt Motor Show

"The Concept EQV is the precursor to a newly developed vehicle generation. A series production version of a fully-electric MPV [or minivan] is under development," a Mercedes-Benz spokesperson told The Drive. "Its world premiere is being planned for this year's Frankfurt Auto Show."

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed to The Drive that the conceptual electric minivan it revealed at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show is the forerunner of a production vehicle that will be unveiled later this year.

Mercedes-Benz intends for the EQV Concept to serve as a preview for not only the vehicle's design but also its technical specifications. It stated that the concept vehicle will be capable of 249 miles' range on the NEDC protocol, which the spokesperson confirmed to be the same as that expected for the production vehicle.

The EQV Concept charges via a CCS port, which is compatible with some of the world's most expansive charging networks, like Europe's Ionity, or North America's ChargePoint and Electrify America. Mercedes-Benz alleges that fast-charging can take the EQV Concept (and presumably its production successor) from 10 to 80 percent charge within an hour, or add about 62 miles' range in 15 minutes. Wattage necessary for this rate of charge has not been disclosed.