Deranged Ford Ranger Drift Truck Rocks Boosted LS V-8 and Sweet 6-Speed Manual

Australians often find themselves as role models for those of us who fall in love daily with radical engine swaps—especially when it comes to big V-8s in lightweight packages for the sole purpose of hooning around. They're perhaps the only ones that can out-do us Yanks, and the proof is in the pudding with this supercharged LSA-powered Ford Ranger drift truck.

Built by Gardner Mods and Kay's Fabrication in Queensland, this ute is everything short of practical courtesy of its 6.2-liter powerplant, TR6060 six-speed manual transmission, and four-link rear suspension. It's been altered to the high-heavens with powerslides taking top priority, and all of these modifications have found a home underneath a now-menacing Ford Ranger body.