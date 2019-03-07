Watch a Roadworker Tumble Violently After Being Hit by a Negligent Driver at 50 MPH

Recently, a Houston area construction worker was incredibly unlucky when the bucket truck lift he was standing in above traffic was struck by a passing semi, flipping him into the air before he narrowly avoided being hit by other vehicles.

Local man Andrew Wolf was traveling along with his dashcam recording on Feb. 25 when the truck in front of him clipped the piece of equipment the road crew was operating. This instantly caused the vehicle's bucket to rotate, violently hurling the worker who was tinkering with an overhead traffic light.

"Every time my truck is on, it's running. This is the most epic and horrific thing I've seen," said Wolf to local news outlet ABC13.

Wolf says the aforementioned big-rig must have been going around 50 miles per hour when the incident occurred, causing quite the jolt to the worker who's lucky to be alive. The driver did reportedly pull over and Wolf quickly called 911.