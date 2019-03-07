Lone Wrapped Pickup on Tesla Car Carrier Full of Model 3s Sparks Speculation

A tractor-trailer carrying a load of Tesla Model 3s traveling through eastern Ohio caught the eye of a keen Redditor on Wednesday. The user, who snapped a picture of the vehicle's trailer, noticed a particularly interesting truck on the load full of EVs, bringing the TeslaMotors subreddit into a question-asking frenzy.

Immediate speculation jumps to the truck being one of Tesla's test mules. CEO Elon Musk promised that the truck would be "something quite unique, unlike anything else," meaning that the quite ordinary design of the pickup isn't likely to be a finished product.

And from what we can tell, it's not. Based on a few clues, the truck appears to have at least began life as a Roush F-150. The body lines and tailgate angles match up with the current-generation pickup and the wheels are a direct pull from the vehicle. The Roush also has the same dual exhaust tips featured in the rear as opposed to the stock F-150's single-tip. Tesla does use F-150s for its fleet trucks, however, that doesn't explain the presence of the wheels, nor the absence of fender flare, nor the protective wrapping used to protect or camouflage the vehicle. EV manufacturer and future competitor Rivian had a similar idea when it began testing its trucks under the farce of an F-150 body.