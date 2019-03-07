Arizona Cop Pulls Over 'Nun' in Traffic Stop, Discovers $90,000 Worth of Fentanyl 

Hey, Whoopi: If you happen to be looking for a plot for Sister Act 3, this might be a decent place to start. On Monday, police in Pinal County, Arizona pulled over a vehicle whose occupants included what appeared to be a nun...only to discover the "nun" was actually smuggling eight and a half pounds of the powerful narcotic fentanyl.

According to a post on the Pinal County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, at around 2pm local time on March 4th, a K-9 unit deputy pulled over a passenger vehicle on Interstate 10 for both moving and equipment violations of an unmentioned nature, only to find married couple Jose Aguilar Diaz and Esther Gomez De Aguilar inside—the latter dressed like a nun. The post states that "the deputy noticed several suspicious circumstances"—perhaps including the fact that nuns can't be married—and proceeded to search the vehicle.

At which point, said deputy found what can be described as a crap-ton of fentanyl.

The deputy found four bundles of what turned out to be fentanyl pills in De Aguilar's purse, according to the sheriff's office, as well as two more packets of fentanyl powder hidden under her clothing. The total came to eight and a half pounds of the drug, police said, with an estimated value of $90,000.