Tesla Supercharger V3: Everything You Need to Know About the New, Ultra-Fast EV Charger

A new 1-megawatt charge cabinet is also added to locations in order to split the 250 kW charge between four vehicles simultaneously. This means owners won't have to experience a slower charge time when sharing with a neighbor.

For now, Tesla has only installed its preview Supercharger V3s in Fremont, California and will only make them available to members of its early access program. More chargers will begin rolling out in April for North America. Because the rollout requires new hardware, Tesla says that it will help satisfy owners by increasing the charge rate on its existing Supercharger v2 infrastructure by about 20 percent. Vehicles will soon be able to charge at a rate of 145 kW, an increase from the current 120 kW maximum charge rate vehicle can currently draw from the grid.

Tesla says that only the Model 3 will be updated to support the maximum charge rate of 250 kW, at least for now. The Model S and Model X will experience an undisclosed increase to their respective charging rate "in the coming months."