2019 Ruf GT: The Juiced-Up, 515-HP Porsche 911 Carrera GTS You Really Want

Year, Make, Model: 2019 Ruf GT Topline: Ruf has an 80-year-long history that includes most of the tuner Porsches you really want, including the infamous Yellowbird that starred in one of the greatest Nürburgring videos of all time. While other tuners go for the garish, Ruf mostly sticks to going fast. The Ruf GT took a 991.2-generation Porsche 911 Carrera GTS and turned it up a notch, with some thankfully subtle aerodynamic bits as well as a tuned engine good for a 0 to 62 mile-per-hour time of 3.4 seconds, if optioned with Porsche's seven-speed double-clutch gearbox. RUF will also tune up a manual 911 Carrera GTS if so desired, so never fear—three pedals aren't dead.

RUF

What's New: Ruf took the 450-horsepower, twin-turbo, 3.0-liter flat-six engine in the outgoing 911 Carrera GTS and cranked it up to 515 horsepower and 476 pound-feet of torque. Curb weight is still 3,200 pounds (which isn't much different from a stock GTS), but you get a few fun extras with that, like a retro-style ducktail spoiler along with a decidedly non-retro carbon fiber diffuser and front splitter. Together, these aerodynamic mods work to keep the car stable at its listed top speed of 199 mph. Ruf-branded 20-inch, five-spoke centerlock wheels and large metallic red-painted RUF brake calipers complete the look.

RUF