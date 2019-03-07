2019 Ruf GT: The Juiced-Up, 515-HP Porsche 911 Carrera GTS You Really Want
Ruf worked its magic on the outgoing 991.2-generation Carrera GTS, adding 65 horsepower and some subtle aerodynamic mods for the perfect 911.
Year, Make, Model: 2019 Ruf GT
Topline: Ruf has an 80-year-long history that includes most of the tuner Porsches you really want, including the infamous Yellowbird that starred in one of the greatest Nürburgring videos of all time. While other tuners go for the garish, Ruf mostly sticks to going fast.
The Ruf GT took a 991.2-generation Porsche 911 Carrera GTS and turned it up a notch, with some thankfully subtle aerodynamic bits as well as a tuned engine good for a 0 to 62 mile-per-hour time of 3.4 seconds, if optioned with Porsche's seven-speed double-clutch gearbox. RUF will also tune up a manual 911 Carrera GTS if so desired, so never fear—three pedals aren't dead.
What's New: Ruf took the 450-horsepower, twin-turbo, 3.0-liter flat-six engine in the outgoing 911 Carrera GTS and cranked it up to 515 horsepower and 476 pound-feet of torque.
Curb weight is still 3,200 pounds (which isn't much different from a stock GTS), but you get a few fun extras with that, like a retro-style ducktail spoiler along with a decidedly non-retro carbon fiber diffuser and front splitter. Together, these aerodynamic mods work to keep the car stable at its listed top speed of 199 mph.
Ruf-branded 20-inch, five-spoke centerlock wheels and large metallic red-painted RUF brake calipers complete the look.
Quotable: Ruf Marketing Director Estonia Ruf said of the GT and the first customer RUF CTR Anniversary car they were displaying at the Geneva auto show:
"These two cars represent years of development, thousands of man-hours and a lifetime of passion and enthusiasm. As we continue celebrating our 80th anniversary in 2019 these cars will be the centerpiece, each one embodying what makes a Ruf so special."
All I have to say is, please keep doing your craz y go-fast 911s thing in Pffaffenhausen for many years to come.
What You Need To Know: The GT is not as hardcore as the featherweight Ruf CTR Anniversary car the tuner showed off alongside its newest creation at Geneva, but Porsche's GTS trim has never quite been entirely dedicated to track use like that. Rather, it's the one owners often that can pull double-duty: daily driving and some track days.
The Ruf GT just gives you more of that tried-and-true GTS philosophy all around.
