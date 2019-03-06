The 6 Hottest Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show: Day 2

Turns out, the 2019 Geneva Motor Show isn't done doling out high-dollar, high-drama motorcars. Tuesday, we showed you around five of the Swiss auto show's coolest and most exotic machines still powered by internal combustion, unencumbered by any expectations of off-road utility, and not saddled with the automotive asterisks that are the words "concept car." Even though by our calculations, today's sextet isn't quite as pricey on average as the last group—that $12.5 million Bugatti really skewed things—don't expect to see many of the following cars parked outside Sam's Club. 2020 Morgan Plus Six

Morgan

Serving as a replacement for the V-8-powered Morgan Plus 8, the Plus Six intuitively gets a straight-six. And not just any straight-six either. The old-school British automaker has poached the same 335-horse, twin-turbo 3.0-liter found in the new BMW Z4 and Toyota Supra. A wooden, British car with a German heart also shared with a Japanese icon? I can't decide between a "the Royal Family is German" joke or a "Paul Walker culture clash" joke. Boom, roasted. 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo

Ferrari

The Ferrari F8 Tributo succeeds the 488 GTB using largely the same hardware. Its mid-mounted, 3.9-liter turbocharged V-8 now pumping out 710 horsepower lives in a body that, upon closer inspection, is little more than a rebodied 488...which itself was little more than a facelifted 458. Not that we're complaining, necessarily, given how heart-achingly good this car looks. In case you were wondering about the F8's acceleration figures, just look up the stats for the McLaren 720S since they appear to be exactly the same. Unnamed McLaren Grand Tourer

McLaren Automotive

Okay, so you won't actually find this car on the show floor at Palexpo but it was announced at McLaren's press conference that did indeed take place in Geneva. Due out in a few months, Woking's upcoming grand touring car aims to deliver a more athletic alternative to the Bentley Continental GTs and Aston Martin DB11s of the world. 2019 Ruf GT

Ruf

German Porsche tuner Ruf is back at it again with the 'roided up 911s. The GT is based on the 991.2-generation Carrera GTS and has been modified to produce 515 horsepower, 65 more than the car that came out of the factory. A duckbill spoiler, different wheels, and red brake calipers visually set it apart from the GTS your [insert boring, high-paying profession here] might drive. 2019 Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder

Lamborghini

It wouldn't be a roundup of exotic cars without at least one Lambo, now would it? The famed Italian maker of bedroom poster material chopped off the roof of its updated entry-level supercar to create the Huracán Evo Spyder. In exchange for the open air and unfiltered aural access to that V-10, Spyder drivers must live with a 265-pound weight penalty. Ginetta Akula

Ginetta