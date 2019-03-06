These Off-Road-Ready Nissan Pickup Trucks and SUVs Are Headed to Dealerships Near You

Talk to any truck manufacturer, and they'll tell you that modified trucks sell quicker on dealership lots than stock trucks. That's why you've seen success from truck makers like Ram with new models such as the Rebel. People also modify their Nissans, and at the NTEA Work Truck Show, the company is showing off some new models made in collaboration with Rocky Ridge Trucks.

The modified vehicles are all available for purchase from your local Nissan dealership and consist of modified Frontier, Titan, Titan XD, and Armada.

“Truck buyers are unique and so are their trucks. And while truck buyers are the most brand loyal automotive segment, consumers are willing to consider other brands if the product and value proposition is right,” said Fred DePerez, the company's North America LCV Business Unit VP. “We’ve found there remains great opportunity within the truck and enthusiast market—and these big, bad, custom-lifted, Rocky Ridge-warranted Nissan trucks are definitely going to drive excitement and traffic to Nissan showrooms for a closer look.”