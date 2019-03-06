5 Cars You’ve Never Heard Of From the 2019 Geneva Motor Show

The Geneva International Motor Show is regarded as one of the best auto shows by industry and media folks alike, because it features so many incredible sports cars, supercars, and hypercars. There are few places where you’ll be able to get close enough to the likes of a Koenigsegg Jesko in the carbon fiber flesh to appreciate the immaculate craftsmanship.

But sandwiched between all the four-figure-horsepower and seven-figure-pricetag flashbulb stars, there are plenty of cars and companies you likely have never heard of. Here, then, The Drive presents five of our favorite such vehicles from the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

Eadon Green Zeclat