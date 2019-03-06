5 Cars You’ve Never Heard Of From the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Unless you’re familiar with the likes of a Fornasari Gigi GT311?
The Geneva International Motor Show is regarded as one of the best auto shows by industry and media folks alike, because it features so many incredible sports cars, supercars, and hypercars. There are few places where you’ll be able to get close enough to the likes of a Koenigsegg Jesko in the carbon fiber flesh to appreciate the immaculate craftsmanship.
But sandwiched between all the four-figure-horsepower and seven-figure-pricetag flashbulb stars, there are plenty of cars and companies you likely have never heard of. Here, then, The Drive presents five of our favorite such vehicles from the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.
Eadon Green Zeclat
This British supercar emerged in 2018, so yes, that retro styling is intentional. It’s billed as a grand touring sports coupe, and is powered by a naturally-aspirated 6.2-liter V-8 that’s good for 460 horsepower. The rear-wheel-drive two-seater claims a zero to 60 sprint of 3.6 seconds, and has a top speed of 155 mph. The price is said to be around $1.4 million.
Fornasari Gigi GT311
Fornasari claims that this Italian coupe is “designed to satisfy everyone’s taste,” and that its cars are statements of “class and style.” Perhaps beauty is in the eye of the beholder? There are three powertrain options available, from 450 to 650 horsepower, and a whole host of questionable paint schemes. But, hey, it has a manual transmission.
Zenvo TSR-S
Danish hypercar maker Zenvo isn’t messing around with this 1,177-horsepower, twin-supercharged V-8 beast. It’s a road-legal version of the company’s race monster, though you’d never know it with that mega-wing and all the aerodynamic bits. Downforce FTW.
Kyburz Fun
This track-focused Swiss toy has a total weight of 1,322 pounds, and the makers assure us the thing “absolutely flies.” We’ll take their word for it, since it’s only got 60 horsepower—and that comes from an electric engine. The reported range is 113 miles and the top speed is about 75 miles an hour. But when that’s hitting you directly in the face, we’re sure that feels fast enough.
Pal-V Flying Car
This Dutch creation promises that you can drive the Pal to the gas station, fill it with regular gasoline, then find a grass field, unfold the wings in a few minutes, and take off into the skies. While you need about 600 to take off, you only need 100 feet to land, because it can float down like a gyrocopter. A rep tells us you can get your license in about 30 to 40 hours and that it’s “very easy to fly.” Uh-huh.
