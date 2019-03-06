2019 Ram Heavy Duty Tradesman Is a $33,395 Pickup Truck That Means Serious Business

When Ram debuted their all-new Heavy Duty pickups at the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit earlier this year, they skipped two key trims: the Laramie Longhorn that Texans love and the Tradesman trim work crews rely on. The former took a vow at the Houston Auto Show shortly after Detroit, but the latter was finally revealed at the NTEA The Work Truck Show in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

The Tradesman has all the performance and capability of the other trucks but wrapped in a package that appeals to value-conscious and fleet buyers. With the high-output Cummins diesel rated at 1,000 pound-feet of torque in a regular cab 3500 dually, the Tradesman will tow an impressive 35,100 pounds.

Though it's marketed as a basic trim with manual windows and mirrors on some versions, the Tradesman can be optioned to include optional safety features like autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.