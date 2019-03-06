Alfa Romeo Tonale Crossover Concept Dazzles Under the Lights at Geneva Motor Show

At the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Alfa Romeo revealed a compact luxury crossover concept called the Tonale, which threatens to bring some distinction to the visually drab market segment that's popular with consumers across the globe. Alfa Romeo describes the Tonale as a conceptual entry into said crossover segment, bringing plug-in hybrid (PHEV) functionality with it in the form of an electric motor mounted to the rear axle. The Tonale's face bears a scowl akin to that of last decade's Brera, yet tightened further, and it rolls on Alfa Romeo's signature "phone dial" wheels.

Central to the Tonale's interior design is a grand central infotainment system, with a screen 10.25 inches across. Alfa Romeo says this system is connected not only to the vehicle's features but also to a series of functions beyond the vehicle itself, many related to the Alfa Romeo owner—Alfisti—community. As such, the system's "Alfista" function hooks drivers up with club and community events, such as meets or cruises, and peppers occupants with the latest official Alfa Romeo news.

These connectivity functions feed off Alfa Romeo owners' infamous dedication to their cars, and through the "Alfista" and "Paddock" functions, seek to part owners with their money, and not via surprise maintenance. Tickets to see the marque's Formula 1 team Alfa Romeo Racing can be bought through the system, as can branded merchandise so Alfisti make their allegiance clear at Grand Prix weekends. Whatever "performance upgrades" for the vehicle's interior and exterior are, they too can be bought from within the vehicle's infotainment system.

