'Blood Everywhere': Cruise Ship Tilted By Freak 115-MPH Wind Gust, Passengers Injured

The Breakaway-plus class Norwegian Escape set sail from New York City on Sunday afternoon on a seven-day round-trip voyage to the Bahamas with a stop in Florida along the way. Just hours into its trip, the usual cacophony of chirping slot machines and clattering buffet trays was pierced by screams when a freak wind gust slammed into the ship's starboard side and tilted it at least 20 degrees.

Videos recorded by terrified passengers show people hanging onto whatever solid item they can as tables and chairs slide down the sloping floor. The air is filled with the sounds of glass and furniture breaking, soon joined by the cries of the injured as the ship slowly rights itself after a few minutes of sheer panic.

The exact number of injuries hasn't been confirmed; Florida Today reports a "string" of ambulances met the Norwegian Escape when it arrived in Port Canaveral on Tuesday and transported at least eight people to a local hospital. Social media posts from passengers describe everything from cuts and bruises to broken bones and panic attacks.

"I kept thinking it can’t possibly keep tipping, and it kept tipping. Everything in our room falling and sliding...I have never been so scared in my whole life," passenger Samantha Foster told Crew Center. "Even the cruise director when we came on right after the tilting started, his voice was shaking and he could barely speak. All the plates and glassware smashed on the floor. A lotto machine fell on a lady. Blood everywhere." "My goodness, we heard glass crash and all the noise. Then from there, the boat started listing even more—and that's when the panic hit," another passenger told Florida Today. "We were looking for the life preservers. And I was looking to jump out the window and jump on the nearest thing around."

The Norwegian Escape Wikimedia