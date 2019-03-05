The 5 Hottest Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show: Day 1
Geneva in 2019 is a must-see for fans of the exotic, expensive, and fast.
The Geneva Motor Show has had a bit of a reputation for being more, let's say, luxury-heavy than most other auto shows and boy, this year's edition did not disappoint. One-off Bugattis, new Koenigseggs, and convertible versions of existing exotics. Palexpo in 2019 had everything...if you're a one-percenter. Prepare to feel poor because only one car on the following list dips under six figures and comes with more than two seats.
Bugatti La Voiture Noire
French for "The Black Car," La Voiture Noire from Bugatti is a $12.5 million, one-off tribute to the Atlantic, a coach-built car built atop the Type 57SC platform from the 1930s. We know making hypercar comparisons to the Batmobile is a cliche but replace the Bugatti badges on this thing with Batarangs and it could very well be the Bruce Wayne's next ride.
Although considering how much money B-man's last movie lost, we're not sure Warner Brothers could afford it.
Koenigsegg Jesko
While the Koenigsegg Jesko won't be nearly as expensive or exclusive as the Bugatti, its performance promises to be a magnitude more extreme. Up to 1,600 horsepower, a 300-mph top speed, and a game-changing nine-speed, seven-clutch "Light Speed Transmission" take the Agera successor supposedly beyond hypercar status and into the realm of the "megacar."
Need more evidence of just how highly Koenigsegg thinks of its new creation? Christian von Koenigsegg named the Jesko after his dad.
Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake
Taking a break from ogling over multi-million dollar exotics, Mercedes-Benz introduced the world to the CLA Shooting Brake. We'd make fun of the fact that it's essentially a hatchback-ed version of a "four-door coupe" version of a hatchback car if it didn't look so damn good and let you play Mario Kart on its infotainment screen. Manufacturers, shooting brake and add Nintendo to all of the cars, please.
Now that we've wolfed down our proverbial vegetables, let's take a look at this Lambo.
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster
Lamborghini took the roof off of its most extreme Aventador to date to create the SVJ Roadster. You'll likely recognize the Roadster's coupe sibling from last July when it broke the production car lap record at the Nürburgring, running around the German circuit in 6:44.97.
Instagram Influencer 101: What good is owning a gold V-12 Lambo that happens to be the fastest car to lap the 'Ring if your face is hidden under a fixed roof?
Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster
Just like Lambo, Mercedes-AMG took the top off of one of its most extreme two-door offerings, the GT R. Rocking a 577-hp, twin-turbo, 4.0-liter V-8, the GT-R Roadster will likely lap the Nurburgring quite a few seconds slower than that Aventador, sure, but it's definitely no slouch.
