2020 Ford F-600: Ultra-Capable Work Truck Bridges Gap Between Big and Bigger

Year, Make and Model: 2020 Ford F-650

Topline: To stay ahead of the competition, Ford is offering a Class 6 capable chassis cab truck in the size of a Class 5 Super Duty chassis cab. This offers more flexibility for owners, giving them more capability than what Ram and Chevy can offer for the size.

Quotable: “For 34 years, Ford has consistently sold more commercial vehicles every year than any other manufacturer because we listen to our customers then get to work developing the products and technologies they need,” said Mark Buzzell, Ford director of fleet, lease, and remarketing operations.

What's New: Everything. The F-600 is a Super Duty chassis cab with a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 22,000 pounds. Technically, that GVWR rating means it's a Class 6 truck and would compete with medium duty offerings from Chevrolet and Ford's on F-650. But, it's obtained on a Class 5 size Super Duty. What does all of that mean? Business owners can equip their trucks to do even more work, but still be able to fit in the tight spaces that a smaller truck offers.