Bondurant Racing School Must Get New Investors, Buyer in 8 Days or It Could Close

Are you in the market for a high-performance driving school with over fifty years of history, a long list of famous clientele, and a nearly ninety-acre purpose-built training facility? Now might just be your chance. The Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving is now seeking investors or buyers, per The ClassicCars.com Journal. Interested parties are asked to respond by Feb. 28. Bondurant Chief Restructuring Officer Tim Shaffer said in Monday's news release, as quoted by The ClassicCars.com Journal:

This is an incredible opportunity and the chance to be a part of the future of one of the most respected brands in the industry. Bob Bondurant enjoyed an incredibly successful racing career, which he parlayed into one of the world’s premier driver-trainer schools. We look forward to talking with potential investors and purchasers who can take the school to the next level.

However, Shaffer's statement glosses over the urgency of that Feb. 28 deadline, as the school could close if it doesn't meet a March 1 deadline given by the courts. Bondurant filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy relief in October, and allegations of mismanagement and a hostile work environment prompted a staff walkout that temporarily closed the school the following month. It has since reopened and is honoring its obligations as the official racing school provider for high-performance Dodge and Fiat vehicles, but the school is currently in dire need of some kind of financing as soon as possible. Earlier this month, the school asked the courts to approve an additional $675,000 loan from Arlington Street Investments to cover rent, other lease payments, and operational costs. This sparked objections from Bondurant's landlord, who argued that the loan wasn't enough to cover all of their past due rent, as well as existing creditor Chase Bank, who argued that their share of the collateral could be diminished by yet another loan borrowing against Bondurant's assets and who also cast doubts on the school's ability to repay them. That financing offer has since been withdrawn, although Bondurant's attorney testified that she was certain a new financing arrangement could be made by the end of the month. The school was behind on its $61,228.18 per month rent to the Sun Marina Valley Development Corporation, which owns the race track where the school operates, per court documents filed in February:

Sun Valley has not been paid for November, December, January, or February rent. The total amount owing is $245,402.56 (or $33,402.56 more than the current Financing Motion provides).

Additionally, this rent is set to increase to $61,350.64 starting on March 1 per the terms of their lease. If the back rent for November through February isn't paid by then, Bondurant will be forced to vacate the premises, per court order:

That Debtor shall pay that rent no later than March 1, 2019. In the event that the Debtor fails to pay the rent on or before this date, Sun Valley shall notify the Court that the rent has not been paid. At that point, the Lease shall be deemed rejected, and the Debtor shall surrender the premises (the “Lease Rejection”). Further, the automatic stay shall be lifted to allow Sun Valley to secure the premises in accordance with Gila River Community law.

If they don't pay their back rent by March 1, the stay allowing them to keep using Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' vehicles as part of the school's activities would be withdrawn, and FCA will be allowed to "take immediate possession" of their cars from the school, per the same court order. Bondurant must file either a financing motion or a motion to arrange to sell "substantially all its assets" by March 1 for the court to consider an extension to that deadline. The school already had to finance the amount they needed for the insurance that's required to cover their assets and day-to-day operations at the school. Bondurant Chief Restructuring Officer Timothy Shaffer explained in court documents:

The collective total of the annual premiums for the insurance policies is $264,635.84, a sum that the Debtor cannot pay in one lump sum at this time. The Debtor cannot renew and/or obtain the insurance policies unless the premiums are financed. The Agreement requires the Debtor to make a 35% down payment in the amount of $96,122,54 and to make 7 monthly payments, each in the amount of $25,928.70. The annual percentage rate is 5.0 percent. Under the Agreement, the total amount financed is $178,513.30, and the total payment amount is $181,500.90. The Debtor has sufficient funds to pay the required down payment.