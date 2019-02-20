Rapper Shot Nearly 25 Times by Police After Falling Asleep in Car at Taco Bell Drive-Thru

Willie McCoy, a 20-year-old rapper from the Bay Area more commonly known as Willie Bo, was shot and killed by police on Feb. 9 after being found unresponsive in his Mercedes-Benz with a gun in his lap at a Vallejo, California fast food restaurant.

According to a press release issued by the Vallejo Police Department, law enforcement received a 911 call from Taco Bell employees saying there was a stationary car blocking the drive-thru with a man slouched over in the driver's seat. Upon arriving at the scene, officers observed the man, later revealed to be McCoy, as he sat with his transmission in drive but still with his foot on the brake. They spotted the handgun in the man's lap and allegedly began to devise a plan to safely retrieve the firearm without startling McCoy.

Additional officers soon accompanied those that were originally dispatched to assist with the case. Per the press release, authorities initially attempted to simply open the Mercedes' door to withdraw the gun but found it to be locked. They then reportedly consulted their Patrol Supervisor who made the decision to join the officers outside the Taco Bell.