Michigan Strongman Lifts Jeep Grand Cherokee to Save Victim of Rollover Crash

Among the doom and gloom of avoidable wrecks and plant closures, a more uplifting story comes to us from Michigan—quite literally. According to WXYZ Detroit, Ypsilanti powerlifter Ryan Belcher is being praised as a hero after he lifted an entire Jeep Grand Cherokee that had crashed and flipped on top of a man, saving his life.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Belcher was at work on Michigan Avenue when he heard a loud noise and looked outside to see what had happened. "I just hear a big smash and, as I look out, a crowd of people are coming and this vehicle is flipped upside down and my first instinct was to just take off out there," said Belcher.

The black Jeep had crashed into another vehicle and was lying on its roof, on top of a man. "Half of his torso was outside of the vehicle and the other half was still underneath in the vehicle," the Michigan strongman said. "I had no other choice. It was either save a man or not believe in myself. So I just reached in and did what I had to do."

In short, it was Belcher's time to shine.