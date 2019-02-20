Ferrari 488 Spider and Maserati Ghibli Collide Head-On in Extremely Pricey LA Crash
The drivers reportedly 'blamed each other for being under the influence.'
A Ferrari 488 Spider collided head-on with a Maserati Ghibli over the weekend in the affluent Los Angeles neighborhood of Beverly Glen. According to ABC7, it happened at 2 a.m. Sunday morning near Hutton and Benedict Canyon drives. No serious injuries or fatalities were reported.
The crash did, however, leave the blue, mid-engined Ferrari with serious front-end damage and its airbags deployed. The black Maser appears to have sustained much less damage. To save you a couple of Google searches, the 488 Spider goes for over $300,000 while the relatively pedestrian Ghibli can be had for around $80,000.
Witnesses allege that both drivers "blame each other for being under the influence" even though no arrests were made after police took sobriety tests. Members of the Los Angeles Fire Department were also on-hand to tend to a woman who was reportedly a passenger in one of the cars. Despite the exotic nature of the vehicles involved, whether or not speed was a factor remains officially unclear.
For the past while, Beverly Hills police have been putting drivers of expensive cars on blast, posting their speed-related mishaps on Instagram for the world to see. Perhaps the most notable example being this wrecked Ferrari LaFerrari reportedly owned by Shark Tank star and Professionally Wealthy Man Robert Herjavec.
Another highlight was this rented Lamborghini Huracan that was pulled over after its driver was caught speeding while filming themselves with their phone.
For whatever reason, Sunday's collision has yet to pop up on BHPD's Insta.
