Florida Woman Caught Threatening Black Cop With KKK Attack After Being Pulled Over for DUI

A Florida woman arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence worsened her situation by threatening the deputy who detaining her with violent action from the Ku Klux Klan (KKK).

Deputy Brandon King of the Volusia County Sheriff's Office pulled over 53-year-old Julie Edwards on Feb 8. CBS 46 reports that Deputy King recognized the smell of alcohol on Edwards' breath, slurred speech, and when Edwards exited her vehicle she was unsteady on her feet. Deputy King attempted to engage in field sobriety trials, but Edwards reportedly resisted, declining to provide a breath sample.

King arrested the uncooperative Edwards on suspicion of driving under the influence, refusing to submit to testing, and resisting an officer without violence, eventually escorting her into the back seat of his police cruiser. While filling out paperwork for the arrest with his body camera still running, Edwards allegedly began to threaten Deputy King and his family with violence and intimidation from her "KKK friends."

"You f***ed with the wrong white people," Edwards can be saying in the body cam video posted to the VCSO's social media. "KKK's got your ass, boy."