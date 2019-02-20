Florida Woman Caught Threatening Black Cop With KKK Attack After Being Pulled Over for DUI
Telling the officer that pulled you over that 'N-word should've never been let out of slavery' is a perfect way to lengthen your sentence.
A Florida woman arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence worsened her situation by threatening the deputy who detaining her with violent action from the Ku Klux Klan (KKK).
Deputy Brandon King of the Volusia County Sheriff's Office pulled over 53-year-old Julie Edwards on Feb 8. CBS 46 reports that Deputy King recognized the smell of alcohol on Edwards' breath, slurred speech, and when Edwards exited her vehicle she was unsteady on her feet. Deputy King attempted to engage in field sobriety trials, but Edwards reportedly resisted, declining to provide a breath sample.
King arrested the uncooperative Edwards on suspicion of driving under the influence, refusing to submit to testing, and resisting an officer without violence, eventually escorting her into the back seat of his police cruiser. While filling out paperwork for the arrest with his body camera still running, Edwards allegedly began to threaten Deputy King and his family with violence and intimidation from her "KKK friends."
"You f***ed with the wrong white people," Edwards can be saying in the body cam video posted to the VCSO's social media. "KKK's got your ass, boy."
Edwards' tirade earned her the additional charge of threatening a law enforcement officer, and she was booked on her four charges into the Volusia County Jail. She has since bonded out of jail and is due in court on March 6.
"Kudos to Deputy King for his calm response to all the racist garbage this KKK Enthusiast could throw at him," stated Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. "All law enforcement officers learn to deal with people at their worst, but this level of ignorance is something else. Great job Deputy King and thank you to everyone condemning the hate in this video!"
