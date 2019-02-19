Next-Generation Lexus IS May Be Getting the Supra's BMW Straight-Six

It sounds like BMW hardware will make its way to more Toyota products than we thought. If a new report from Japan's Best Car magazine can be believed, the next-generation Lexus IS sports sedan will get the same 335-horsepower, 3.0-liter, turbocharged straight-six found in the new Supra.

The BMW-sourced B58 engine can also be found in the Toyota coupe's Z4 platform-mate as well as the IS's natural rival, the BMW M340i. As a comparison, the current IS 350 makes 311 hp from a 3.5-liter V-6. In addition to the Bimmer I-6, the report also says the next IS can be had with a 2.0-liter turbo, 2.4-liter turbo, or as a 2.5-liter hybrid.

The Japanese car magazine goes on to say that the IS F will be making a comeback with the help of the in-house twin-turbo V-6 found under the hood of the surprisingly popular LS 500. The last IS F was based on the second-generation IS, went out of production in 2013, and used the company's now-ubiquitous 5.0-liter V-8. The nameplate went missing for the current-gen car.

Somewhat coincidentally, the old V-8 IS F and the current twin-turbo LS 500 both produce exactly 416 hp.