Florida Man Arrested After Violently Crashing Tesla Model S Into Infiniti SUV at 128 MPH

Florida man Jose Manuel Soto has been arrested on three counts of reckless driving and causing serious bodily injury after he ran a red light in his Tesla Model S at 128 miles per hour and smashed into an Infiniti SUV.

As reported by NBC Miami, it happened on the MacArthur Causeway in Miami Beach on Oct. 21 at 1:05 a.m. There were reportedly three people inside the Infiniti at the time, all of whom were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. One was in a coma for a couple weeks, another suffered multiple fractures and a collapsed lung, and the third person sustained a traumatic brain injury. No fatalities have been reported.

"This very severe crash resulted in everyone being transported to JMH," said Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez. "Miraculously no one lost their lives."