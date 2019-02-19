Lego Built a Life-Size, 400,000-Piece Volkswagen Type 2 Camper Van

Lego has built a full-size replica of a Volkswagen Type 2 Camper Van out of its own interlocking plastic bricks.

Built for the f.re.e outdoors trade show in Munich, Germany, the model was designed by one of just a dozen Lego-certified modelers worldwide, one Rene Hoffmeister. He and his colleague Pascal Lenhard converted a digital model of a Volkswagen Type 2 into a full-scale blueprint, which determined the exact number of pieces needed, and even accommodated a metal frame to reinforce the model's walls and roof.