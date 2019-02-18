Florida Inmates Use Carjacking Skills to Rescue Baby From Locked Car

A couple in Florida experienced every parent's worst nightmare when they realized that they locked both their 1-year-old child as well as their keys inside their Chevrolet Tahoe, reports ABC 11. Fortunately for them, some of the inmates working on a nearby median were, ahem, well-versed in opening locked vehicles and lent their carjacking expertise to rescue the child.

The mother told ABC 11 that her husband had strapped their daughter into her car seat, and then he tossed the Tahoe's keys into the front seat. Unfortunately, they realized after closing the back door to the truck that all the doors were locked—with the key also locked inside.