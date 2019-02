A Ferrari V-8 Hybrid Supercar Is Coming This Year: Report

On at least two separate occasions last year, Ferrari 488 test mules were caught running around with a suspicious lack of engine noise. It now sounds like we'll get to see what the exotic automaker has been up to pretty soon. Ferrari will be introducing a new mid-engined hybrid supercar before the year is out, said company CEO Louis Camilleri on a late January earnings call as reported by Automotive News.

An unnamed source "familiar with the project" reportedly told Automotive News that the gas engine involved will be a V-8, meaning the car likely won't be some ultra-exclusive, high-priced successor to 2013's hybrid LaFerrari hypercar. Instead, it'll be a regular series production model with a "regular lifecycle," says Camilleri. Think Acura NSX, not McLaren P1.

According to company Chief Technicals Officer Michael Leiters, the upcoming hybrid will "sit at the top of Ferrariā€™s sport cars range" and make more horsepower than the 710-hp 488 Pista, rendering it the most powerful V-8 Ferrari to date. It'll reportedly use a "second-generation" Ferrari hybrid drivetrain evolved from the LaFerrari's inaugural system.