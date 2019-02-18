2020 GMC Acadia: Redesigned Crossover Offers New Tech, Off-Road AT4 Trim 

Year, Make, Model: 2020 GMC Acadia

Topline: GMC brings its people-pleasing crossover up to speed with the rest of its tech-focused lineup, and now offers an off-road-inspired AT4 trim, just like the Sierra pickup truck.

What's New: The 2020 Acadia is refreshed with an updated design, new engine offerings, an off-road focused trim, and the latest in GMC infotainment. New headlights, new grille, and new front and rear fascia award the Acadia a modern and "high-tech" look compared to the outgoing model.

A new 2.0-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder is available, making 230 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. GM's nine-speed automatic also makes an appearance in the new Acadia. All the trims return in 2020, including the luxurious Denali. The AT4 trim employs a 3.6-liter V-6 engine that produces 310 horsepower and 271 pound-feet of torque paired to a twin-clutch all-wheel-drive system.

A new nine-speed automatic transmission replaces the previous six-speed unit as the standard transmission for the 2.0-, 2.5- and 3.6-liter engines offered in the 2020 Acadia.