Hennessey-Tuned Lincoln Navigator Drag Races Bone-Stock Navigator; Navigator Wins

The world of performance-tuning is plagued with companies who always want to do bigger and better than the folks back at the factory deem appropriate. Hennessey Performance is one of the worst (best?) offenders when it comes to bolting-on horsepower to machines that arguably need more of it. However, the brand's latest creation has us scratching our head a bit.

The 2019 Lincoln Navigator is the textbook definition of a luxury family car, a true rolling palace where soft leathers, open-pore woods, and the latest in-cabin tech coexist in harmony to bring joy to every member of the family. Hennessey must think that the 450 horsepower its stock 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 engine makes simply isn't enough, because they've managed to squeeze an extra 150 horsepower out of the twin-turbocharged Ford engine. And by the looks of the video they've shared on YouTube, it makes quite a bit of a difference on the strip.

The blacked-out Navigator features Hennessey Performance's HP600 package, which according to the tuner's website delivers 600 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and can do zero to 60 in 4.8 seconds and quarter-mile in 12.9 at 107 miles per hour. Torque and pricing figures weren't listed.