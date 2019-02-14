Did Land Rover Just Accidentally Confirm This Leaked Photo Is the 2020 Defender?

A cheeky back-and-forth between Twitter user @rcdesignsuk and Jaguar Land Rover Communications Director Richard Agnew might have just revealed the 2020 Land Rover Defender's interior. Branching off a thread originally posted by @AutoPap claiming to see an unreleased hybrid supercar, @rcdesignsuk (or Richard Charles, as his tag indicates) offered a photo of his own in exchange for a snapshot of the aforementioned machine. Charles' image was of a vehicle's interior with clear "Defender" lettering across the steering wheel, as well as the passenger side of the dashboard.

The post went unnoticed for nearly eight hours before Agnew stumbled upon it. However, instead of privately messaging the poster and asking him to take down the photo, he came out in the open and pled his case in the same comment thread: "How about you now remove this image that you’ve publicly stated you shouldn’t post. Legal team are on the way."