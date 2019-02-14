Older and Wiser: Toyota Tundra, Nissan Frontier Top J.D. Power Truck Dependability List

It's relatively common for auto journalists to make fun of the age of the Nissan Frontier midsize pickup truck. The last time it saw a significant refresh was 2004, when George W. Bush was still president. Toyota's full-size Tundra isn't nearly that old, but compared to the new hotness that is the Ram 1500, it's practically ancient. But as it turns out, old doesn't mean unreliable.

The boffins over at J.D. Power have compiled their 2019 Vehicle Dependability Study, which asks their owners about the ownership experience after three years. Unlike the Initial Quality Study, which surveys new buyers, the VDS is better at uncovering issues with new cars and seeing what the owners think after a period of time that is approximately when most bumper-to-bumper warranties expire or when leases are turned in.

Overall, J.D. Power says that most owners are still in love with their vehicles after three years. That's no surprise considering new cars and trucks are more reliable than ever and are engineered with state-of-the-art technology. But then you look at the pickup truck section, and the two winners aren't exactly new.