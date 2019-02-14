Assman Makes Giant Name Decal For His Truck After Vanity License Plate Gets Rejected

Every superhero needs something to fight for, whether it's protecting their homeland or safeguarding the known universe. But Assman—that's David Assman, resident of Saskatchewan, Canada—stands for the right to be who we are, and he's gaining worldwide attention for slapping his last name across the tailgate of his Ram pickup after local bureaucrats denied his request for a vanity license plate. Assman spoke to the National Post after taking his long-running fight with Saskatchewan Government Insurance to the streets. Since the mid-1990s, the agency, which administers license plates for the province, has repeatedly rejected his applications for a vanity plate bearing his surname. The proctologist on Seinfeld had an easier time with the New York DMV, apparently. SGI turned down his most recent attempt in January, claiming it was "offensive, suggestive or not in good taste." Assman was fed up. He appealed—and like any good hero, he also had a Plan B. So when SGI handed down their inevitable second rejection last week, Assman pulled the cover off his coup de grace: a tailgate-sized decal of the very vanity plate they refused to grant him.

"See, I hate to say it but I’m kinda a sarcastic ass and well I just wanted to go big!" he said to the National Post. It's a brilliant illusion, with everything from the province name and motto to the customary bolt holes for mounting reproduced writ large. Not much authorities can do here; there's obviously nothing illegal about putting your name on your car. And if there was any doubt that Assman won this war, SGI conceded in a tweet on Wednesday.