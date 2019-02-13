Porsche's Charging Network Now Expands to 12 Countries and 49,000 Stations

It's always striking to me how much fewer electric vehicles I see when I leave major cities. The problem always seems to come down to an infrastructure one: EVs are more common in places where there are ample charging spots, and not so much elsewhere. Yet even when I've had a plug-in test car in Austin, the infrastructure to charge it seems barely adequate even in a major city.

So, needless to say, I like what Porsche's doing with electric vehicles: They've been installing a vast network of charging stations in Europe ahead of their full-electric Taycan going on sale. It's very similar to what Tesla's done in the United States: in addition to making EVs, they ensured their customers will have places to charge them. Now the Porsche Charging Service is expanding to 49,000 charging points, and adding five new countries to its coverage area, per InsideEVs.

The best thing is, Porsche's charging network is open to all electric and hybrid cars, regardless of marque. The service was launched in May 2018, in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, and Finland. Norway, Spain, and France have since been added, and Great Britain and Italy are next in line.