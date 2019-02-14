1977 Renault 12 With Off-Road Tracks Is the Winter Beater of Your Dreams

That brings us to this delightful blue Renault 12 wagon, complete with an exhaust pipe that sticks straight up out the side of the hood where one of its wheels used to be.

Turkish engineer Gökhan's home-built Renault still has just one track per side, just like a tank. Inside, the car has no steering wheel—only levers that control the tracks take its place. There are two brakes (one for each side of the car), which allows the car to turn by braking the side of the car that you want it to steer towards. As the brakes are controlled by levers, there are only two pedals: clutch and gas.

It's worth turning on the English subtitles for this one. Gökhan built the car because he liked to get out in winter, and usually, there's a lot more snow on his high plateau. The tracks were entirely homemade out of iron that was cut, then drilled and welded into shape.