Tesla Is Sending Boatloads of Model 3s to China Before Trump's Trade War Truce Collapses

Tesla has formulated a proactive plan that will allow Chinese customers to purchase the EV maker's Model 3 sedan, alas at an affordable price—and it includes shipping them in bulk across the ocean with hopes of a long-awaited Trump trade war conclusion.

A report by Bloomberg explains that Tesla chief executive Elon Musk & Co. have loaded at least three ships that measure the length of approximately two football fields with Model 3s. This cargo will supposedly make landfall near February's end, which is when President Donald Trump is expected to strike a deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping, putting at least a temporary stop to increasingly high tariffs affecting the two countries. China has agreed to suspend a planned tax increase of 25 percent through the end of March; this allows Tesla a brief window to move its product into the country while the "gettin's good."

“Our car is just very expensive going into China. The demand for Model 3 is insanely high. The inhibitor is affordability," Musk explained during the company's January earnings call. "It's just like people literally don't have the money to buy the car. It's got nothing to do with desire. They just don't have enough money in their bank account. If the car can be made more affordable, the demand is extraordinary."