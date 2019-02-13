Here's What the Geneva-Bound $18 Million One-Off Bugatti Chiron Longtail Could Look Like

Rumors that Bugatti is allegedly building a one-off Longtail based on its Chiron hypercar recently emerged on Instagram, with the first tip being shared by supercar collector Kris Singh. According to Auto Evolution, if the rumors are indeed true, the Longtail will reportedly make its global debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show in March and carry a hefty price tag of $18 million.

However, if you are interested in this one-off masterpiece and actually have enough funds to buy it, you are officially out of luck, because this Longtail was created exclusively for Dr. Ferdinand Piech, former chairman of the Volkswagen Group, by Bugatti.

Since Kris Singh's Instagram account is private, Auto Evolution was unable to get a screenshot of the original post. However, this is what was shared in the post: "The Chiron is a stunning machine and it will be fun to see this (the 110 Ans edition) alongside the Divo and the top secret 16 million euro Bugatti one-off that was made exclusively for Dr. Piech that will be unveiled at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show exactly one month from today!"