Here's What the Geneva-Bound $18 Million One-Off Bugatti Chiron Longtail Could Look Like
The Longtail, which was allegedly commissioned for VW's boss, is rumored to debut at 2019 Geneva Motor Show in March.
Rumors that Bugatti is allegedly building a one-off Longtail based on its Chiron hypercar recently emerged on Instagram, with the first tip being shared by supercar collector Kris Singh. According to Auto Evolution, if the rumors are indeed true, the Longtail will reportedly make its global debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show in March and carry a hefty price tag of $18 million.
However, if you are interested in this one-off masterpiece and actually have enough funds to buy it, you are officially out of luck, because this Longtail was created exclusively for Dr. Ferdinand Piech, former chairman of the Volkswagen Group, by Bugatti.
Since Kris Singh's Instagram account is private, Auto Evolution was unable to get a screenshot of the original post. However, this is what was shared in the post: "The Chiron is a stunning machine and it will be fun to see this (the 110 Ans edition) alongside the Divo and the top secret 16 million euro Bugatti one-off that was made exclusively for Dr. Piech that will be unveiled at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show exactly one month from today!"
The original image:
Since this announcement is still just a rumor, we do not have any additional information in regards to what this Longtail will look like and what its specifications will be. However, until it is officially unveiled, we have the internet to help us imagine what this one-off Longtail might actually look like.
One of these imagination enablers is E. Milano, a digital artist who has tastefully morphed a standard Bugatti Chiron into this one-off design masterpiece. At first glance, the Longtail imagined by E. Milano might not look that drastically different from the standard Chiron, but that is alright with us because the Chiron is already a beautiful-looking vehicle. Performance wise, we expect the Longtail to be powered by the same 1,500-horsepower quad-turbocharged W-16 as the Chiron, but we expect the Longtail to have a higher top speed thanks to its various aerodynamic enhancements.
While we wish we had more details on this one-off hypercar, we do know that Molsheim has a long and rich history when it comes to designing models with the elongated rear ends. With that said, we expect this latest rendition of the Longtail to be an absolute stunner.
