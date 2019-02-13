This BMW-Swapped Ford Transit Van Is a 440-Horsepower Monster Drift Machine

"We threw away all DHL packages, put in a BMW engine, and it works," Wicik says in the video.

Wicik enlisted the help of European Drift Champion Maciej Polody to make his sideways van dream happen back in 2010, and within a couple years, they had a four-seat drift van ready to party.

They started off with a Mark 6 Transit van in horrendous condition, which they upgraded to Mark 7 bodywork and made some key mods along the way which let them stuff a 440-horsepower BMW V8 inside. The entire front was lengthened by a few millimeters to fit the bigger radiators they'd need for rev-limiter-banging drift work.

That engine came along in 2011, when they replaced the 2.0-liter turbocharged Cosworth engine it had with a 5.0-liter BMW V-8 from an E39 M5, or as Wicik's video calls it, "the best BMW M5 engine ever."

To make it fit, the bulkhead behind the engine was pushed back into the cab by 30 cm, thus letting the M5 engine sit above the front axle instead of dangling in front of it. (Too much weight ahead of the front axle isn't as easy to control, and a good drift is all about control.)

That M5 engine is hooked up to a six-speed manual Getrag transmission that sends power to the rear wheels of the van, just like what was used in the BMW M5.

Most importantly, the van now packs a hydraulic handbrake, which locks up the two rear wheels with very little effort.