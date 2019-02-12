2 Intoxicated BMW Drivers Arrested After Street Racing-Related Crash in the Bronx

Two BMW drivers—Christopher Coates, 31, and Jahmeik White, 23—were arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving after a weekend crash left a total of nine people injured, at least one critically so, reports CBS New York.

Around 7 p.m. Sunday evening, a white BMW M4 and a gray BMW M3 were reportedly speeding on the New England Thruway in the Bronx borough of New York. Police say one of the Bimmers cut the other one off and caused both cars to lose control. The two BMWs then slammed into a Kia and a Honda CR-V. It reportedly happened near the Baychester Avenue exit.