2 Intoxicated BMW Drivers Arrested After Street Racing-Related Crash in the Bronx
Nine people in total were injured, one critically so.
Two BMW drivers—Christopher Coates, 31, and Jahmeik White, 23—were arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving after a weekend crash left a total of nine people injured, at least one critically so, reports CBS New York.
Around 7 p.m. Sunday evening, a white BMW M4 and a gray BMW M3 were reportedly speeding on the New England Thruway in the Bronx borough of New York. Police say one of the Bimmers cut the other one off and caused both cars to lose control. The two BMWs then slammed into a Kia and a Honda CR-V. It reportedly happened near the Baychester Avenue exit.
Among the nine people hurt, the 68-year-old Kia driver was injured most seriously and was taken to hospital in critical condition. Alas, the Kia itself was left a "mangled mess" and is scarcely recognizable in the few moments it appears in news footage. Based on its shape, we think it's a Forte hatchback of...some vintage. The white M4, meanwhile, sustained heavy front-end damage and had all of its airbags deployed, another testament to the violence of the crash. A 58-year-old woman was also taken to hospital in stable condition.
Cops have not given estimates as to exactly how fast the two cars were going at the time but say they were "clearly speeding."
Normally, we'd tell yahoos like this to take their antics to the race track where they can't harm any innocent members of the general public but we can't really think of a track where driving while intoxicated is permitted. Perhaps they can petition to have The Boat install a Death Race-style road course so inmates can race around as drunk as they like.
They serve drinks in prison, right?
