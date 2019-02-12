French Protesters Destroy Porsches and Ferrari in Ongoing Unrest Over Taxes

Footage of the protests posted by Russian state-funded broadcaster RT shows a Cayman getting vandalized before being set on fire, a 911 getting smashed, and a Ferrari with graffiti on the hood and a damaged windshield.

A Porsche Cayman, Porsche 911 and a Ferrari California were damaged during protests related to the Gilets Jaunes movement in Paris last Saturday. The protest in Paris included around 4,000 people according to French Interior Ministry numbers cited by France24 . Violence during the protest led to several injuries.

Another video taken later by French journalist Remy Buisine shows that same 911 going up in flames as well:

If you're confused as to what's going on here because other Gilets Jaunes beefs against speed cameras and fuel taxes appear to be pro-car, it's because the protests—which started over a planned fuel tax hike—have grown to encompass many other financial grievances of the lower and middle classes. The Guardian explains:

Petrol prices rapidly set alight other grievances in rural and outer suburban France, some concrete, some more existential: a lack of public services, the high cost of living, a new tax on some pensions, the fact that Macron had partially abolished a tax on wealth.

While the planned fuel hikes were suspended by the government in December in an attempt to end the unrest, the protests rage on, smaller in number but less peaceful than the initial November 17 action. The Gilets Jaunes movement has grown into the longest-running French protest since World War II, and the bulk of their action comes in the form of large Saturday protests. Because they were originally protesting high fuel prices, they usually wear the yellow vests that French motorists are required to keep in their cars in the event of a breakdown. Many within the Gilets Jaunes are peaceful, however, the protests' leaderless form means that peaceful tax-haters can end up alongside vandals who take out their frustration on pricey cars, and that it's hard to get a coherent list of demands from the group, as The Guardian explains:

There is no simple explanation for the gilets jaunes. It is not a monolithic, single-minded movement. It has no leadership structure, no single, accepted program of demands.