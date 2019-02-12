The 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Is Just As Fuel Efficient As The Prius

There is some variance drilling down to specific city and highway figures though, with the Prius getting 54 mpg in the city (1 mpg better than the Corolla) while the Corolla out-sips the Prius on the highway averaging 52 mpg against the Prius's 50.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released the official fuel economy numbers for the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid , and it appears that the electrified 'Rolla is just as efficient as its hybrid-only Prius stablemate. The Corolla Hybrid delivers 52 miles per gallon in a mixture of city and highway driving, which is exactly the same as the Prius.

This news isn't all that surprising when you consider both cars use pretty much the same drivetrain: a 1.8-liter four-cylinder hooked up to two electric motors and an e-CVT transmission.

In case hybrids aren't really your bag, the EPA released figures on the regular 2020 Corolla as well. Equipped with the 1.8-liter engine, the 2020 Corolla will get 32 mpg combined and 29/37 city/highway. Curiously, the bigger and more powerful 2.0-liter engine is even more efficient, scoring a rating of 34 combined mpg and 31/38 city/highway.

Official pricing for the Corolla Hybrid has yet to be released but we expect it to start somewhere in the low $20,000s. The Prius starts at $23,475. To be fair, the presumably higher-priced Prius will likely buy you more clout among your fellow environmentalists, as it remains the shorthand for "hybrid car" among non-car people, after all.

H/T: Motor Trend